9th Circ. May Review Disney ADA Case After Judge's Death

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has certified for appeal a deceased judge's order favoring Walt Disney Parks in an Americans with Disabilities Act suit brought by parents of autistic children, saying the Ninth Circuit should decide what it means to provide a “like experience" comparable to that of able-bodied patrons. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney said Wednesday that deceased U.S. District Judge Manuel Real's May 24 order granting summary judgment to Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Inc. on the ADA claims of four out of 27 plaintiff families in the long-running dispute raises controlling questions of law that are ripe for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS