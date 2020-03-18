USC Says 'Varsity Blues' Docs Put Students In 'Media Circus'

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California said Wednesday it wants to avoid throwing more than 1,000 of its prospective students into the "media circus" of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal by handing over their identities to bolster arguments of a defendant in the case. The Los Angeles university asked U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton to let it redact students' names from a spreadsheet and emails related to "special interest" or "VIP" tags that USC placed on applicants' files to indicate an existing relationship with the school, including donations from family members. Defendant Robert Zangrillo subpoenaed the documents in July as...

