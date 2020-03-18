Dakota Access Pipeline Ruling To Come By Next Week

Law360, Washington (March 18, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Wednesday he will rule within 10 days on competing requests by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Energy Transfer Partners and four American tribes over the future of the hotly contested Dakota Access crude oil pipeline, which went into operation in June 2017. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, who didn’t signal how he would rule on the case, heard almost 80 minutes of oral arguments during which the Standing Rock Sioux, Oglala Sioux, Yankton Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes doubled down on assertions that the Corps' environmental review analysis of the pipeline's impact is...

