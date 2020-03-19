AR Capital Execs Say Class Action Copies Derivative Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Executives of a real estate asset manager and others on Wednesday asked a New York federal court to toss a proposed securities class action alleging a subsidiary hotel real estate investment trust flouted a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority regulation and hid a “liquidity crisis” from investors, calling it a “cynical attempt to free ride” on an earlier derivative suit. Two separate motions were filed to dismiss investor Stuart Wollman’s fraud claims that he and others would not have participated in Hospitality Investors Trust Inc.’s stock offering had they known of the company’s “imminent liquidity crisis,” and that it flouted a FINRA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS