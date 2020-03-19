Chinese Investors Say They Lost $4.2M In Bar Works Fraud

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Chinese investment company said Wednesday that 50 of its investors collectively lost $4.2 million in the now-shuttered co-working company Bar Works, which collapsed after the British businessman behind it was accused of orchestrating a major Ponzi scheme. According to the complaint from Beijing Huanqiu Zhonglian Investment Consulting Co. Ltd., the Chinese investors purchased 140 workspaces from Bar Works in San Francisco. The San Francisco location required a $30,000-per-unit investment, and the investors collectively wired $4.2 million to Bar Works, they said. Renwick Haddow pled guilty last year to wire fraud in connection with running the $37 million scheme through his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS