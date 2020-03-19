Convicted Insurance Exec Faces Probe For Juror 'Intimidation'

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has asked prosecutors to open a jury harassment probe into two men convicted of trying to bribe an insurance regulator, saying a consultant has reached out to jurors on their behalf ahead of sentencing. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. said Wednesday that he learned shortly after the verdict came down that a man was reaching out to jurors on behalf of Greg Lindberg and John Gray, allegedly telling one of them, "Don't you know these men could get life?" after they declined to speak with him. "The court reported this behavior to the United States...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS