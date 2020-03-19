US Sanctions More Petroleum Brokers Over Iranian Oil Sales

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State and Treasury departments have sanctioned companies in China, South Africa, Iran and the United Arab Emirates for participating in the buying of Iranian oil, saying that the petroleum sales are being used to fund terrorist activities. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control placed five UAE-based companies on its Specially Designated Nationals list that bars U.S. businesses from making transactions with them, according to an announcement Thursday. UAE companies Petro Grand FZE, Alphabet International DMCC, Swissol Trade DMCC, Alam Althrwa General Trading LLC and Alwaneo LLC Co. bought thousands of metric tons of oil products from Iranian...

