Blackhawks Hit With Biometric Suit Over Facial Scanners

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident has hit the Chicago Blackhawks with a proposed class action alleging the hockey team violated the Prairie State’s notoriously strict biometric privacy law by using facial recognition technology at its arena. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Illinois state court, Keith Allen said he attended a Blackhawks game in 2018 and almost certainly had his face scanned by cameras and software in place at the team’s United Center rink. Allen said the team never asked his permission to harvest his biometric information and has never publicly released the privacy and data security measures in place to protect that...

