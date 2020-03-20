Turkey Must Give NJ Court More Info On Arbitral Doc Bid

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Republic of Turkey has two weeks to tell a New Jersey federal court whether an international tribunal would consider information the country is seeking from the former owner of a Turkish media corporation in the country’s arbitral dispute with a Belgian investor. The court, which in December authorized Turkey to subpoena Hamit Cicek as part of an underlying arbitration between the country and Cascade Investments NV, said Monday it needs more information to determine if the subpoena should go forward after Cicek moved to quash it. “The Republic has confirmed by declaration that it has informed the foreign tribunal of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS