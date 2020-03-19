NYC Sushi Deliverers Granted Conditional Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge Thursday conditionally certified a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action brought by delivery people who allege a sushi restaurant failed to pay minimum wage or overtime, saying they provided enough evidence to establish their claims. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker said lead plaintiffs Qiang Lu and Yongbing Qi, two former workers at Manhattan restaurant Matsu Sushi, provided sufficient information to earn conditional certification of their claims that delivery people who worked between June 2016 and now were underpaid. "Plaintiffs have met their modest burden as to delivery persons," Judge Parker wrote. "The burden at the...

