Trump Admin. Eyeing Software Alternatives To Huawei

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is eyeing technology known as “open radio access networks” as a way to promote deployment of 5G broadband without reliance on Chinese-produced wireless equipment, which authorities believe presents significant national security risks. The White House, the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are currently evaluating whether the flexible components are a viable alternative and, if so, how to bolster the production of so-called ORAN equipment in the U.S. Here’s a look at what ORAN is and how it could be used to counteract China’s dominance in the 5G equipment marketplace. Tackling the RAN Problem...

