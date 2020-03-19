DOI Wants Navajo Nation's Land Ruling Challenge Dismissed

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday asked an Arizona federal judge to drop a Navajo Nation suit claiming the tribe wasn't given enough opportunity to challenge an agency decision to take land into trust for the Hopi Tribe that affected rights to a Navajo casino road. The DOI and its Bureau of Indian Affairs argued that the Navajo Nation hasn't proven it suffered harm as a result of the decision or a disagreement with the Hopi Tribe over the casino road. The Navajo Nation and its gaming arm alleged in December that the agency's failure to provide them a written...

