Jury Hands Win To Publishers In Classic Rock Archive IP Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Wolfgang’s Vault, an archive of thousands of classic rock concerts, was dealt a loss in a copyright lawsuit brought by several music publishers after a New York federal jury ruled that Wolfgang’s must pay up for streaming the performances without proper licenses. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in 2018 already determined that the owners of Wolfgang’s infringed all of the disputed works, finding them “at least reckless” in most cases because they were aware that they lacked the required copyright licenses to stream pre-1972 song recordings and audiovisual works on its website. But for the other cases that did not fall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS