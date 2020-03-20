Charter Wants Firms Sanctioned For 'Fabricated' TCPA Claims

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Charter wants two law firms sanctioned for continuing to bring Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims after the telecom giant said it proved to the plaintiffs' attorneys that the allegations were false, calling their behavior “beyond the pale.” The Aftergood Law Firm and Woodrow & Peluso LLC should have to pay Charter Communications Inc.'s legal costs, attorney fees and “any other ... awards the court deems sufficient to deter this type of conduct from occurring in the future,” a California federal court was told Thursday. “Indeed, if this conduct is allowed to stand, anyone can file suit against any person in federal...

