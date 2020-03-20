Churchill Downs Wants Hotel Exec To Pay For Failed Deal

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The host of the Kentucky Derby asked a New Jersey federal judge to hold a hotel executive personally liable for the $2.8 million judgment the racetrack operator won over an Atlantic City venture that never panned out, arguing Friday that a company that doesn't exist can't be responsible for paying the judgment. Thoroughbred racetrack Churchill Downs Inc. claimed in a summary judgment bid that NLR Entertainment LLC is a nonexistent entity made up by Nicholas Ribis, who spent the funds on his own lavish expenses. The court previously slapped NLR with a judgment in the racetrack's contract breach claim over an...

