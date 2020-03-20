Navy Board Upgrades Discharge For Plaintiff In Class Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Two veterans in a class suit alleging they were wrongly denied proper discharges despite service-related post-traumatic stress disorder had their cases reviewed by the Naval Discharge Review Board, with one upgraded to a general discharge, a Connecticut federal judge was told Friday. U.S. District Judge Charles S. Haight Jr. in November remanded the two veterans' cases for another look by the Naval Discharge Review Board, or NDRB, but also said the remand would not hold up the overall lawsuit for the class of thousands of veterans he certified about a year prior. Veteran Tyson Manker saw his discharge upgraded from "other...

