Boeing Plans To Fight $2M Verdict For Breached Bid Deal

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. on Friday said it intends to ask an Alabama federal judge to stay enforcement of a $2.1 million verdict for breach of contract with a now-defunct aircraft maintenance company, saying it plans to appeal what it claims are legal errors in the case. Responding to a motion by Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. — formerly known as Pemco — asking for entry of a judgment on the March 2 jury verdict, Boeing said it intends to both file for a stay of execution and an appeal of the verdict. "Boeing does not consent to the entry of any judgment...

