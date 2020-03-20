Attys Awarded $7M Fee In Fitbit Sleep-Tracker Class Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has on Friday approved just over $7 million in fees to attorneys representing a class that sued Fitbit over an allegedly faulty sleep-tracking function in its wrist-mounted devices, trimming the initially requested award by about $300,000. In a final order approving a settlement between the class, led by named plaintiff James P. Brickman, and Fitbit, U.S. District Judge James Donato slashed the lodestar amount for the suit from $3.85 million to $2.75 million, but increased the multiplier from 1.9 to 2.5, resulting in a dip from the initially requested $7.3 million to just more than $7 million....

