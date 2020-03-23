Airbus Dodges Chuck Yeager's Trademark Infringement Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Aerospace giant Airbus has won a bid to nix a trademark infringement suit brought by Chuck Yeager, with a California federal judge ruling the renowned pilot hadn't adequately shown the court has jurisdiction to handle the case. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton said Thursday that the 97-year-old Yeager, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, hadn't been clear enough about which arm of France-based Airbus had allegedly put out a sales video featuring Yeager without permission. Similarly, Judge Staton said an allegedly unauthorized statement referencing Yeager that was published on Airbus' website wasn't enough to establish...

