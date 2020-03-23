American Airlines Says Court Can't Decide Union's Terms

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- American Airlines urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday to toss a proposed class action alleging it shorted U.S. Air Force Reserve pilots on a benefit plan, arguing that the dispute is a union issue out of the court’s bounds. The lawsuit, filed by American Airlines pilot James Scanlan in September, accused the airline of failing to properly contribute to a 401(k) profit-sharing plan while pilots were on short-term military leave. But American said that the pilots’ union had originally established the benefits and so the dispute must be negotiated by the board that handles the union contract. “Plaintiff is eligible to...

