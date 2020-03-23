'Absurd' Time-Bar Claim Can't Kill Card Shuffler Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected Scientific Games Corp.’s argument that a competitor’s $100 million antitrust case was filed too late, finding that it would be “absurd” to start the clock on the rival’s window for bringing suit before that company knew it had been harmed. “Despite defendants’ argument, the law does not mandate the absurd result in which plaintiffs’ injury occurred before they even knew their adversary had violated the antitrust laws,” U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey ruled Friday in a decision allowing claims from card shuffler maker Taiwan Fulgent Enterprise Co. Ltd. to move forward. Taiwan Fulgent sued...

