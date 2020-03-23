1st Circ. Rejects Fraudster Atty's Ineffective Counsel Claim

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A twice-convicted attorney has failed to persuade the First Circuit that his first guilty verdict was tainted by his ex-lawyer's supposed poor performance at trial, and his second by a judge's decision to let prosecutors use the initial rap against him. The appeals court on Friday denied John Silvia Jr.'s request for a new trial stemming from his 2016 conviction for securities fraud and his 2017 conviction for witness tampering, wire fraud, mail fraud and evading financial reporting. In the opinion by U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Barron, the court said Silvia didn't prove that his trial lawyer's decisions prejudiced his defense,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS