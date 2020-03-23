Freelancers Lose Push To Sidestep Calif. Contractor Law

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Freelance writers and photographers can't avoid being covered by a California law making it harder to classify workers as independent contractors because the state had good reason to distinguish them from artists and others deemed exempt, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez on Friday denied the groups’ bid to partially enjoin Assembly Bill 5 and granted Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s motion to dismiss their constitutional challenge to the statute. In the freelancers’ case, the law makes publishers treat contributors as employees if they submit more than 35 pieces in a year. Judge Gutierrez said Friday that the groups...

