Pipeline Advocates Back PennEast In Supreme Court Appeal

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Energy industry, business and labor groups have thrown their support behind a bid that the U.S. Supreme Court review the Third Circuit's ruling that developers of the $1 billion PennEast pipeline can't seize New Jersey-owned land for the project. A slew of amicus briefs filed with the high court Friday and Monday largely echo arguments from PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC that the Third Circuit's September ruling that the Natural Gas Act doesn't trump the Garden State's 11th Amendment sovereign immunity from condemnation suits by private companies threatens to stymie U.S. energy infrastructure development. Meanwhile, New Jersey officials on Monday waived their ability...

