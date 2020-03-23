Qualcomm, Consumers Spar At 9th Circ. Over Pause

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm and a massive class of cellphone buyers have offered the Ninth Circuit competing views about whether the court should hold the chipmaker's class certification appeal until it resolves the company’s appeal of a government enforcement action over its licensing practices. The Ninth Circuit paused Qualcomm’s class certification appeal earlier this month and asked the sides to brief the court about whether it should be held in abeyance until there’s a decision on the appeal lodged by Qualcomm on the merits of the Federal Trade Commission's case. Both suits accuse the chipmaker of driving up prices through the licensing of its...

