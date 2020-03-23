5th Circ. 'Flunks' NLRB Ruling In DISH Labor Impasse Case

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board decision ordering DISH Network to rehire 17 workers who quit after the company ended contract negotiations and slashed their pay “flunks” the legal test for punishing an employer that prematurely calls off contract talks, the Fifth Circuit ruled. A three-judge panel said Friday that the board and an in-house judge leaned on faulty evidence and flawed logic when they said there was no “impasse” in DISH’ negotiations with Dallas-area technicians. Federal labor law lets employers implement their best offer if they have bargained to a legitimate standstill, or impasse, but bars them from jumping the gun....

