USWNT Says World Cup Prize Size No Defense To Pay Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Women's National Team told a California federal court that the U.S. Soccer Federation cannot point to the disparity in FIFA prizes between the men's and women's World Cups to justify paying its men's and women's national teams differently among a slew of sought restrictions for an upcoming trial in its equal pay and sex discrimination class action. The USWNT players on Friday asked the court to block the federation from raising such issues at trial, arguing it is not relevant to whether they are unlawfully paid less than the Men's National Team players and would only confuse the issues...

