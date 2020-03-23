CB&I Investors Get Class Cert. Over Nuke Biz Filings

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court Monday granted class certification to investors who brought a securities suit accusing Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. of lying about the decline of its nuclear business and suffering losses as a result, according to an order. In the opinion, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield largely approved the October report and recommendation by special master and retired U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin that sided with the investors. Judge Schofield overruled CB&I’s objections to both the report and whether certain of its statements were alleged 'corrective disclosures' that purportedly revealed that previously issued information was fraudulent. Over CB&I's objections,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS