2nd Circ. Affirms Tossing Of Republic Airways Investor Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday affirmed the March 2018 dismissal of securities fraud and common law fraud claims against two Republic Airways executives, holding the lower court correctly discerned that the regional airline's investors failed to connect their financial losses to the company's restructuring of partner contracts. Hedge funds Axar Master Fund Ltd. and Man GLG Select Opportunities Master LP appealed a New York federal judge's finding that they never showed how Republic's 2016 contract renegotiations with its airline partners forged amid bankruptcy proceedings would affect the investors' equity. A nationwide pilot shortage threatened Republic's partnerships with larger airlines, including Delta Air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS