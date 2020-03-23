Neuberger Says Justices' Intel Ruling Can't Save 401(k) Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The managers of investment firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC's 401(k) plan have told a New York federal judge that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling keeping an ERISA case against Intel alive didn't undermine their argument that a proposed class action over their handling of workers' retirement savings was untimely. In a filing Friday, the Neuberger Berman Group 401(k) Plan Investment Committee responded to U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain's order asking it to show why its motion for summary judgment in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit shouldn't be denied given the high court's February decision clarifying the deadlines for bringing cases...

