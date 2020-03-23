Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Axe-Throwing Co. Accused Of Illegally Chopping 10% Off Tips

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area competitive axe-throwing company violated state and federal law by diverting a portion of its coaches' tips to management, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Monday.

Former "axe throwing coach" Andrew Arnold claims that Lumberjaxes LLC and its affiliated companies improperly steered 10% of all credit card tips to the managers at the local chain, where customers compete by throwing hand axes at targets.

"The Fair Labor Standards Act ... provides that an employer may not keep tips received by its employees for any purposes, including allowing managers or supervisors to keep any...

