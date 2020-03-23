1st Circ. Revives EPA Expert 'Purge' Challenge

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday allowed scientists to challenge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's policy barring EPA grant recipients from serving on the agency's federal advisory committees, noting the U.S. Supreme Court recently took a narrow view of discretionary decisions that can evade judicial review. Overturning a Massachusetts federal judge's March 2019 decision to uphold the advisory committee policy, a unanimous three-judge panel said Monday that just three months after that ruling was made, the high court clarified the issue of judicial review of agency actions in Department of Commerce et al. v. New York. In that case, the justices found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS