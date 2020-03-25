Fortress Patent Fight Shows Abusive Litigation Hurts Startups

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Last week, Intel Corp. and Apple Inc. responded to a motion to dismiss their case against Fortress Investment Group LLC.[1] That case centers around accusations of abusive patent assertion, but it is more than just a fight between big companies and wealthy investors. Technology-based startups, which make outsized contributions to economic growth and productivity,[2] experience abusive patent litigation, too. And startups are harmed when firms like Fortress Investment Group — a large investment management firm — amass and/or control large portfolios of weak, overbroad patents that they monetize through actual or threatened litigation. If anything, because startups operate on (much, much) thinner...

