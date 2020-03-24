Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kazakhstan Wants Suit In $506M Arb. Award Fight Revived

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Kazakhstan is asking the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its lawsuit accusing a pair of Moldovan energy investors of violating racketeering law by trying to enforce an allegedly fraudulently obtained $506 billion arbitral award, arguing that the court relied on wrongly decided precedent when it nixed the country's appeal.

The former Soviet republic argued Monday that a three-judge panel for the circuit court wrongly concluded last month that it had forfeited an argument relating to an alleged procedural error committed by a district court that dismissed the litigation without giving the country a chance to amend its claims.

Like the district court, the D.C. Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!