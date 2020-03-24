Kazakhstan Wants Suit In $506M Arb. Award Fight Revived

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Kazakhstan is asking the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its lawsuit accusing a pair of Moldovan energy investors of violating racketeering law by trying to enforce an allegedly fraudulently obtained $506 billion arbitral award, arguing that the court relied on wrongly decided precedent when it nixed the country's appeal. The former Soviet republic argued Monday that a three-judge panel for the circuit court wrongly concluded last month that it had forfeited an argument relating to an alleged procedural error committed by a district court that dismissed the litigation without giving the country a chance to amend its claims. Like the district court, the D.C. Circuit...

