Expedia Asks To Dodge Suit Over Confiscated Cuban Property

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Expedia and other online travel bookers asked a Florida federal court to toss three Cuban Americans' suit accusing the companies of unlawfully selling reservations at hotels built on property confiscated by Fidel Castro's government after the Cuban Revolution, saying the trio don't own a claim to the property. The online booking companies argued that the three individuals — Mario Del Valle, Enrique Falla and Angelo Pou — fail to make their case under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which is also known as the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (Libertad) Act. The trio can't show they're the rightful heirs of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS