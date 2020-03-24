Gov't Looks To Squash Middle East Allies' Visa Class Action

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The government continued its effort to shut down a class action lawsuit from a group of foreign nationals who aided the U.S. military and are seeking visas, telling a federal judge Monday that recent administrative changes in visa policy should void classwide relief. Responding to claims that the government acted in bad faith by issuing an incomplete plan for processing visa applications for Afghan and Iraqi nationals who helped the U.S. armed services and now are being threatened, the government said the groups can't file a class action lawsuit because of recent changes to its enforcement of the Afghan Allies Protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS