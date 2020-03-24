Feds Fight Ex-Atty's Bid To Nix Crypto Money Laundering Rap

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have urged a New York federal court to reject a former Locke Lord LLP attorney’s bid to ditch his conviction on charges of conspiring in a $400 million cryptocurrency scam, saying they presented sufficient evidence for a jury to convict him. Prosecutors were able to demonstrate that Mark Scott falsified documents, that he pocketed $50 million from the scheme, and that he was “fully aware” that the money he was receiving as part of the global OneCoin cryptocurrency scam originated from illegal acts, according to the federal government’s opposition memorandum on Monday. “It was entirely reasonable for the jury to...

