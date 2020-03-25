Gaming Co. Seeks Quick Win On RICO Claims Against Tribe

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A gaming developer has urged a California federal judge to grant it a quick win on its racketeering and fraud claims against certain tribe members of the Pinoleville Pomo Nation over a sham casino project, saying the members are moving money out of the court's reach as the company tries to collect $16.14 million in damages. JW Gaming Development LLC said Monday in its motion for summary judgment that the individual members of the Pinoleville Pomo Nation can't escape the developer's fraud and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act tort claims against them following the company's earlier win against the tribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS