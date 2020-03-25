Esports Co. Hit With $3M Assault, False Imprisonment Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A former employee is suing Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. for assault and battery and false imprisonment, claiming her boss grabbed her and berated her after a last-minute cancellation at an event she’d helped to organize, then fired her while she was on stress leave. In a complaint filed Wednesday in California state court, Christina Destefano said she’d been working at AESE for nearly a year when her boss “flew into an uncontrollable rage,” initiating a series of events that left her career in ruins. “Ms. Destefano’s career with AESE was safe and secure,” the complaint said. “The shame, embarrassment, anguish, anxiety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS