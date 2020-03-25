Disorganized Construction Workers Can't Land Early OT Win

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge expressed exasperation with a proposed class of construction workers seeking an early win in a suit over unpaid overtime, explaining that the workers were essentially asking the court to dig through 6,000 pages of unlabeled documents. U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett on Tuesday denied a motion for summary judgment that Juan Carlos Ayala and the other workers — about 80 former employees of Fisher Homes of Texas and affiliated companies — had filed in November. Judge Bennett wrote that Rule 56 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure “imposes no duty” on him to wade through the...

