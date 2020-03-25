Dakota Access Permits Axed Due To 'Gaps' In Corps' Review

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Federal permits for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline were struck down Wednesday by a D.C. federal judge who found the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately vet the portion of the 1,200-mile-long project that goes under the Missouri River. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg found that the Army Corps fell short of its duty to address shortcomings of its environmental review analysis of the pipeline's impact when the questions were previously remanded to the agency. The court ordered the agency to prepare a full environmental impact statement on the pipeline that addresses deficiencies in its consideration of the probability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS