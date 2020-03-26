Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jailed Ex-BigLaw Atty Wants Bail Restored Before Sentencing

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for a former Locke Lord LLP attorney convicted of assisting the head of a $400 million cryptocurrency scam have urged a New York federal judge to reverse the recent revocation of his bail, saying he is not a flight risk and hasn't improperly meddled with frozen assets.

Mark Scott was convicted in November of helping "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova, the fugitive head of the global OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, launder $400 million and lie to banks. Prosecutors said Scott reaped $50 million in fees for assisting.

Scott has been behind bars in Florida after his bail was revoked March 12 at a...

