Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Backs Northwestern's Win In ERISA Fee Battle

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University didn’t mishandle workers’ retirement savings by offering them overpriced index funds, the Seventh Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying courts shouldn’t be able to “seize” federal benefits law to punish fiduciaries for offering too many investment options.

A three-judge panel said a lower court properly dismissed a proposed class action alleging Northwestern’s plan breached its fiduciary duty by offering the insufficient index funds. The university didn’t violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act simply by including some imprudent investment options, the panel said.

“Any participant could avoid what plaintiffs consider to be the problems with those products (excessive record-keeping fees and underperformance)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!