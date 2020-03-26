NY Top Court Backs Postmates Workers' Employee Status

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court on Thursday reinstated a ruling that couriers for food delivery service Postmates are employees who should get unemployment benefits, upholding a state agency's finding that the company misclassified its workers as independent contractors. A majority of the Court of Appeals reversed a Third Judicial Department ruling and restored the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board's order that Postmates owes unemployment contributions for Luis Vega and other workers on its platform. The majority bought the board's finding that Postmates has too much power over workers to classify them as independent contractors, who do not ordinarily get unemployment. "There is substantial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS