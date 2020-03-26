UPenn Says ERISA Circuit Conflict Warrants Justices' Review

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania said Thursday that the Seventh Circuit's refusal to revive a suit accusing Northwestern University of mishandling its workers' retirement savings reinforces Penn's bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a "materially identical" suit that the Third Circuit preserved. In a Thursday supplemental brief, Penn pointed the high court to a Wednesday Seventh Circuit decision backing the dismissal of a suit claiming Northwestern's retirement plan failed to drop underperforming investment options and offered too many funds to choose from. That decision stood in contrast to a Third Circuit decision that breathed new life into a similar suit...

