New Postmates Suit Pans Workers' 'Abusive Litigation Tactics'

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Postmates asked a California federal judge to block more than 10,000 workers from simultaneously pursuing wage claims in arbitration, and to rip up a new state law letting workers haul employers into court if they take too long to pay arbitration fees. Postmates on Wednesday sued “10,356 individuals” that demanded arbitration against the food delivery company on Feb. 15, accusing them and "their purported counsel" with plaintiffs firm Keller Lenkner LLC of using “abusive litigation tactics” to extract a quick buck from corporations. The company also argues that the newly enacted Senate Bill 707 is preempted by federal law and violates the...

