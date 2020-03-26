Overturned $9M Verdict Sparks Feud In Dallas Appeals Court

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- When an en banc Texas appeals court denied review of a panel decision that overturned a nearly $9 million jury verdict for the family of a former Bell Helicopter worker, a war of words broke out between its justices over whether its precedent reflects a "predilection against jury verdicts." The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Wednesday denied a request for en banc reconsideration of a panel's decision to overturn an $8.8 million negligence verdict against Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. after jurors heard the company knowingly exposed worker Billy Dickson to asbestos without implementing safety protocols. Dickson, who spent decades designing and...

