Bosch Must Face Mercedes And Daimler Emissions Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has said German auto parts giant Bosch must face allegations it developed emissions-cheating software for certain Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and Daimler AG diesel vehicles. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Wednesday allowed racketeering and state-based claims to move forward against Robert Bosch GmbH. Drivers claim they were tricked into buying BlueTec diesel vehicles that included defeat devices designed to cheat regulators' emissions tests. An earlier order in the case forced Mercedes, Daimler and Bosch GmbH unit Bosch LLC to face the allegations, and the judge said there is no reason to let the Bosch parent avoid...

