Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NBA 2K Beats Copyright Case Over LeBron's Tattoos

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ruled Thursday that Take-Two Interactive couldn't be sued for copyright infringement over tattoos on LeBron James and others in the NBA 2K video games, saying tattoo artists gave the players automatic licenses when they inked their bodies.

Rejecting a lawsuit that the video game giant has called unprecedented and "troubling," the judge said tattoo artists had to have known that famous NBA players were likely to appear widely in public.

"The tattooists necessarily granted the players nonexclusive licenses to use the tattoos as part of their likenesses," U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain wrote. "The players, who were neither requested nor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!