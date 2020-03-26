NBA 2K Beats Copyright Case Over LeBron's Tattoos

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ruled Thursday that Take-Two Interactive couldn't be sued for copyright infringement over tattoos on LeBron James and others in the NBA 2K video games, saying tattoo artists gave the players automatic licenses when they inked their bodies. Rejecting a lawsuit that the video game giant has called unprecedented and "troubling," the judge said tattoo artists had to have known that famous NBA players were likely to appear widely in public. "The tattooists necessarily granted the players nonexclusive licenses to use the tattoos as part of their likenesses," U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain wrote. "The players, who were neither requested nor...

