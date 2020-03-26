CWA, Consumers Drop Challenges To T-Mobile/Sprint Merger

Law360, Washington (March 26, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and Sprint secured two victories this week after the Communications Workers of America and a group of California consumers separately dropped their challenges to the $56 billion merging of two of the country's four largest mobile carriers. With the telecom giants aiming to finalize the tie-up next month, California U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Thursday granted the consumers' bid to dismiss their February antitrust claims seeking to block the merger. The consumers, who filed their request earlier Thursday, had claimed the transaction would likely lead to steep price increases for Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. customers and...

